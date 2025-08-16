Titans Hold Out Key Veterans Against Falcons Tonight

Nashville, Tennessee — The Tennessee Titans are resting two key veterans for their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett will not participate in tonight’s matchup, which kicks off at 6 PM Central at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This decision allows younger receivers to step up in their absence. Easton Freeze, a reporter for the Titans, noted that this bumps other receivers up the depth chart. “I’m excited to see how the young receivers perform tonight,” Freeze said.

Among those under the spotlight are Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, both of whom have shown promise in practice. They will have a chance to prove themselves when the game gets underway.

Xavier Restrepo is also mentioned as a player to watch. He has become a bit of a fan favorite, although making the 53-man roster may be a long shot for him. “Hopefully, he shows enough tonight to make it back to the practice squad, but not so much that another team takes him,” Freeze added.

As for Ridley and Lockett, they are expected to return for next Friday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Titans continue to prepare and evaluate their roster as the regular season approaches.