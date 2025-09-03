Titans’ Rookie WR Ayomanor Surprises by Becoming Starting Player

Nashville, Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans have made waves by releasing their depth chart before the 2025 NFL season opener. Among the surprising changes, rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, drafted in the fourth round, has secured a starting position, beating out veteran players.

Ayomanor’s placement as a starting receiver is unexpected, as the Titans initially selected another wide receiver from Florida, who was chosen 33 picks ahead of him in the draft. However, Ayomanor, a 6-foot-2 talent from Stanford, showcased his skills with 60 catches for 800 yards and six touchdowns in his final two college seasons.

He is particularly remembered for a standout performance against Travis Hunter, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy, where Ayomanor recorded 13 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a thrilling 46-43 overtime victory. His ability to excel under pressure caught the attention of the Titans’ coaching staff.

In preseason games, Ayomanor caught five of nine targets for 72 yards, showing promise as a reliable target. The Titans, looking to enhance their passing game, seem to rely on him as a strong counterbalance to the team’s other receivers.

Head coach Brian Callahan stated, “Ayomanor has shown he knows how to make plays. His combination of size and speed makes him a vital element in our offense.” With the opener approaching, all eyes will be on Ayomanor as he steps into his starting role.