Titans Sit Key Veterans for Preseason Game Against Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Tennessee Titans have decided to rest key veterans Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett during their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on August 15, 2025.

This decision allows young receivers like Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor the chance to shine in a competitive setting. Both players have caught coaches’ attention during practices, and tonight serves as a crucial opportunity for them to make an impression.

Easton Freeze, a reporter covering the Titans, highlighted the importance of this game for the younger players. “With Ridley and Lockett out, it’s a premier time for them to show what they can do when the game matters,” he said.

In addition to Dike and Ayomanor, Xavier Restrepo is also under scrutiny. Although not likely to make the initial 53-man roster, there is hope he can impress enough to earn a spot on the practice squad.

The game, which kicks off at 6 PM Central from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will test the depth of the Titans’ roster. Several key players, including running back Tony Pollard and defensive players Jeffery Simmons and Quandre Diggs, will also not participate.

As the Titans look to solidify their roster, they hope their younger players can step up in this pivotal preseason outing. The anticipation builds as fans and analysts alike await the performance of the Titans’ second-team offense and defense.

The Titans are looking to improve from their previous performance, having split the first two games of the preseason. Fans hope that the absence of veterans will pave the way for the next generation of Titans to prove their worth.