Sports
Titans QB Will Levis to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on July 29, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
The surgery, which will be performed on his throwing shoulder, comes after Levis has dealt with ongoing shoulder pain since last season. Despite his discomfort, he continued to practice.
With Levis sidelined for the entire 2025 season, first-round pick Cam Ward now steps in as the starting quarterback. Other options in the quarterback room are limited, making Ward the primary choice.
Levis, 25, started his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky in 2021, where he played for two seasons. The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $9,542,166 rookie contract, which includes a signing bonus of $3,939,757. In 2024, Levis played 12 games for the Titans, completing 63.1 percent of his passes for a total of 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, along with rushing for 183 yards on 45 attempts.
As the Titans prepare for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on how Cam Ward manages the quarterback duties.
