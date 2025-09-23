Tiwa Savage’s Cultural Greeting Sparks Conversations at UNGA

New York, United States – Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has ignited conversations on social media after a chance encounter with former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this week.

In a video circulating online, the award-winning Afrobeats artist was seen offering a traditional Nigerian greeting by bowing slightly in respect, reflecting her Yoruba cultural roots. The warm exchange drew attention from people attending the prestigious event, showcasing a blend of celebrity charm and diplomatic respect.

The video was shared widely, including on social media platform X by former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad. He wrote: “Culture is a thing of pride in this part of the world, look at how Tiwa Savage culturally greets Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.”

Many users on social media expressed admiration for Tiwa Savage’s commitment to cultural values despite her international fame. One commenter, known as #btunddej, praised her actions, saying, “That’s how we were raised. Bowing or kneeling doesn’t diminish us one bit, it only commands respect from the receiver.” Another user by the name of #MonwoluwaS responded to critics questioning the act, asking, “Where are the ‘They are using hunger to subdue us being’? Se Tiwa Savage is hungry ni?”

This heartwarming moment underscores the significance of cultural traditions on global platforms.