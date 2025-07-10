TMC Expands to Switzerland with New Office in Geneva

GENEVA, Switzerland – International high-tech consultancy firm TMC has launched a new office in Geneva, marking its entry into the Swiss market on July 10, 2025. From this new base, TMC will provide engineering, technology, and consultancy services throughout Switzerland.

TMC specializes in serving clients in research and development-intensive sectors. Initially, the Geneva office will focus on the life sciences and energy industries, according to company officials.

“Switzerland’s eco-conscious industry landscape and stable, innovation-focused economy at the heart of Europe offer a fertile ground for TMC’s unique business model,” said TMC CEO Emmanuel Mottrie. “We are thrilled to be strengthening our position as a global partner in high-tech development.”

The firm aims to build a team of 100 employees in Switzerland by 2030, making Geneva TMC’s 38th office worldwide. Earlier in the year, TMC also expanded into new markets.

Leadership for the new office will be provided by Irina Chevalier as CEO and Alain Chenafi as COO. They stated, “Switzerland’s stable economy, multilingual landscape, and proximity to our existing offices in France, Germany, and Italy make it an ideal environment for this expansion.”

TMC was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and is headquartered in Eindhoven, employing over 2,800 staff, including engineers, scientists, digital experts, and management consultants.