TMC The Metals Company Stock Surges After Key Investment Deal

NEW YORK, NY — TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) shares surged by 23.7% on June 18, 2025, reaching $7.94, as investors reacted positively to a major investment deal and updated terms surrounding stock warrants. The rise occurred against a backdrop where the S&P 500 remained steady with a slight change of 0.14%.

The company’s market capitalization hit $2 billion, as it eased investor concerns regarding stock dilution. TMC’s positive trajectory began earlier in the week following the announcement of an $85.2 million investment from Korea Zinc, which will see the South Korean company acquire 19.6 million shares of common stock.

Following the market close on June 17, TMC filed an amendment with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing indicated a waiver for a prior requirement, allowing holders of Class B warrants to exercise their options without needing to pay the $2 per share exercise price in cash.

Investors expressed enthusiasm over this development, which might minimize the number of shares issued as a result of these warrants. TMC believes this move serves the best interest of its shareholders, illustrating confidence in their operational outlook.

Korea Zinc, under the investment agreement, will also receive warrants that enable the purchase of an additional 6.9 million shares at a price of $7 per share. This capital infusion is expected to bolster TMC’s financial standing and reinforce its commitment to its mining ventures.

As the share price rises, TMC’s strategic adjustments and new partnerships have cultivated a favorable environment that highlights investor optimism regarding its future performance.