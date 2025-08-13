Entertainment
TMZ’s Documentary on Hulk Hogan Premieres Tonight on Fox
LOS ANGELES, CA — Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, Fox will air “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan,” a documentary highlighting the life and legacy of the late professional wrestler.
The one-hour special, which will also be available on Hulu the following day, covers Hogan’s rise to fame, his impact on pop culture, and the challenges he faced throughout his life. The documentary features interviews with notable figures from wrestling and entertainment, including Vince McMahon, Sylvester Stallone, and Charlotte Flair.
Vince McMahon, the former WWE chairman, reflects on Hogan’s career in a preview of the show, stating, “He was a pioneer; there was no one like him.” He also expressed his discontent regarding Hogan’s treatment during his final months, saying that he “deserved much more.” McMahon remains relatively low-profile following allegations against him but attended Hogan’s funeral this month.
In the documentary, the newsroom at TMZ is shown in action as they break the news of Hogan’s death on July 24 at age 71. Additional interviews feature WWE stars like Mick Foley and Alexa Bliss, diving into their experiences with Hogan.
Through its narrative, the documentary aims to shed light on the enormous impact Hogan had on the wrestling industry, despite personal struggles that complicated his legacy.
The film captures not only Hogan’s successes but also the mistakes that affected his family and public image. Don’t miss the premiere of “TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan” tonight.
