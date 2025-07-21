TNA Wrestling Announces Bound for Glory 2025 Date and Venue

LOWELL, Massachusetts — Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling has confirmed that its flagship pay-per-view event, Bound for Glory, will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2025, at the Tsongas Center. This announcement was made during TNA’s Slammiversary event.

The Tsongas Center, located at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, has been chosen as the venue for a significant occasion in TNA’s calendar. This event marks TNA’s effort to expand its live event presence across the United States, particularly in the Northeastern region.

Pre-sale tickets for Bound for Glory will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 30, at 10 AM ET, while general sales will begin on Friday, August 1, at the same time. Fans can check TNA’s official website for further details and purchasing information.

Bound for Glory has been TNA’s equivalent to WWE’s WrestleMania since its inception in 2005, showcasing the company’s biggest storylines and championship matches of the year. This year’s event is expected to draw large crowds, with Lowell serving as a familiar location for TNA in recent years.

“We are excited to bring Bound for Glory to Lowell and continue our growth in this region,” said a TNA representative. The event could mark a historic occasion, as it will be the first time TNA holds Bound for Glory in Lowell. The Tsongas Center is known for hosting various sports events and concerts, and TNA is poised to engage local wrestling fans at this prominent venue.

With Bound for Glory approaching and more live events planned, TNA Wrestling is working diligently to ensure a thrilling experience for fans. The excitement is building as the company prepares for its marquee fall attraction.