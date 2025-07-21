TNA Wrestling Prepares for Slammiversary with Major Matchups and Partnerships

LONG ISLAND, New York — TNA Wrestling is gearing up for its annual Slammiversary pay-per-view event, set to take place Sunday, July 20, live from the UBS Arena. The event will feature several high-stakes matches, including a historic title clash between TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

The excitement ramps up with the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show, which streams live and free at 7 p.m. ET. TNA International Champion Steve Maclin will team up with Mance Warner and Jake Something to face the Fourth Rope’s Real 1, Zilla Fatu, and Josh Bishop. This matchup follows Real 1’s recent promos targeting TNA, aimed at establishing dominance in the wrestling landscape.

In line with the event’s promotion, TNA Wrestling today announced a new partnership with A-GAME Beverages, Inc. A-GAME will serve as the Official Hydration Partner for TNA, providing drinks for all attending wrestlers during Slammiversary and future events. Johnny Damon, a two-time World Series champion and chairman of A-GAME, will also make an appearance at Slammiversary.

“We’re thrilled to welcome A-GAME as our hydration partner,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “It’s fantastic to collaborate with a sports figure like Johnny Damon, who understands the importance of optimal hydration in performance.”

The event also promises to showcase several thrilling matchups, including a triple-threat match for the TNA World Championship featuring current champion Trick Williams defending against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Tensions have risen as Hendry and Santana struggled to work together in a recent matchup against the NXT’s DarkState.

As Slammiversary approaches, fans can expect appearances from other TNA stars, including The Hardys and Moose. In a special charity event, TNA will host the SLAMMing Softball Classic on Saturday, July 19, which pits TNA stars against local Little League coaches.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets for Slammiversary as excitement builds for one of the biggest events in wrestling history.