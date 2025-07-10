Sports
Tobin Heath Announces Retirement, Reflects on Soccer Journey
Phoenix, Arizona
Former U.S. women’s national soccer team midfielder Tobin Heath announced her retirement from professional soccer on Thursday. The 36-year-old made the announcement nearly three years after her last professional match, following a serious left knee injury that resulted in multiple surgeries.
Heath, a two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, leaves an impressive legacy. She played for the Portland Thorns FC and the University of North Carolina, where she won three NCAA championships. Despite her accolades, Heath is struggling with the emotional toll of her injury.
“I had a personal journey back in January,” Heath told The Athletic. “It was me grieving not being able to play soccer anymore. For me, that was the greatest gift that had ever been given to me and such a core part of my identity.” Heath’s knee injury, which began as a minor issue during Olympics preparations, turned into a significant problem requiring cartilage replacement surgery.
Heath played in the Tokyo Olympics and earned a bronze medal, but her professional career suffered after that. Her last NWSL appearance was on August 14, 2022, in a match against Gotham FC. Heath concluded her international career with 181 appearances for the USWNT, scoring 36 goals and providing 42 assists.
In an emotional conversation with her wife, Christen Press, Heath reflected on forgetting her true self as a player. “There was a long period of time where I knew that she would not be signing another professional contract,” Press said. “It was my job to leave space for her to find that out on her own.” Heath initially thought she would return to the field but had struggled with the reality of her condition.
Heath is also known for her journey with the Portland Thorns, where she found a voice for women’s sports. “It showed what women’s sports could be, and that was the beginning of it all,” she said.
While Heath has accepted her retirement, she plans to focus on new ventures. She has been co-hosting the RE-CAP show and is involved with the World Sevens Football. On the news of her retirement, she expressed a mixed sense of closure and freedom.
“I feel like I have an abundance of time and energy to really build lots of worlds,” Heath said. Her retirement also positions her for potential induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, marking the end of an era but the beginning of new opportunities.
Recent Posts
- Tobin Heath Announces Retirement, Reflects on Soccer Journey
- Scheana Shay Reveals Husband Cheated While She Was Pregnant
- Mets Battle Orioles in Intense Extra-Inning Showdown
- England Faces Tough Challenge Against India at Lord’s Test Match
- Charlie Morton Reflects on Music and Memories Before Game 7
- Sonay Kartal Aims for British No. 1 and Wimbledon Glory
- Iga Świątek Surprises Fans with Open Practice Before Wimbledon Semi-Final
- 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships Logo Unveiled
- Iga Swiatek Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals with Victory Over Samsonova
- Pfizer Stock Sees Decline Amid Broader Market Trends
- Sepp Kuss Crashes but Finishes Stage 4 of Tour de France
- Amanda Anisimova Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals, Celebrates with Nephew
- Mets Aim for Sweep Against Orioles in Doubleheader Matchup
- Iga Swiatek Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals, Faces Belinda Bencic Next
- Ford Recalls Over 850,000 Vehicles Due to Fuel Pump Issues
- CrowdStrike Stock Downgraded Amid Changing Market Dynamics
- Original Birkin Bag Created for Jane Birkin Set for Paris Auction
- Tottenham Hotspur Pursues Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest
- Mizanin Holds Grudge Against Kittle Ahead of NFL Showdown
- Dwyane Wade Gets Starstruck at Hollywood Event Over Bellamy Young