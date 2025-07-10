Tobin Heath Announces Retirement, Reflects on Soccer Journey

Phoenix, Arizona

Former U.S. women’s national soccer team midfielder Tobin Heath announced her retirement from professional soccer on Thursday. The 36-year-old made the announcement nearly three years after her last professional match, following a serious left knee injury that resulted in multiple surgeries.

Heath, a two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist, leaves an impressive legacy. She played for the Portland Thorns FC and the University of North Carolina, where she won three NCAA championships. Despite her accolades, Heath is struggling with the emotional toll of her injury.

“I had a personal journey back in January,” Heath told The Athletic. “It was me grieving not being able to play soccer anymore. For me, that was the greatest gift that had ever been given to me and such a core part of my identity.” Heath’s knee injury, which began as a minor issue during Olympics preparations, turned into a significant problem requiring cartilage replacement surgery.

Heath played in the Tokyo Olympics and earned a bronze medal, but her professional career suffered after that. Her last NWSL appearance was on August 14, 2022, in a match against Gotham FC. Heath concluded her international career with 181 appearances for the USWNT, scoring 36 goals and providing 42 assists.

In an emotional conversation with her wife, Christen Press, Heath reflected on forgetting her true self as a player. “There was a long period of time where I knew that she would not be signing another professional contract,” Press said. “It was my job to leave space for her to find that out on her own.” Heath initially thought she would return to the field but had struggled with the reality of her condition.

Heath is also known for her journey with the Portland Thorns, where she found a voice for women’s sports. “It showed what women’s sports could be, and that was the beginning of it all,” she said.

While Heath has accepted her retirement, she plans to focus on new ventures. She has been co-hosting the RE-CAP show and is involved with the World Sevens Football. On the news of her retirement, she expressed a mixed sense of closure and freedom.

“I feel like I have an abundance of time and energy to really build lots of worlds,” Heath said. Her retirement also positions her for potential induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame, marking the end of an era but the beginning of new opportunities.