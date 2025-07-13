Today Show Hosts Compete in Celebrity Golf Championship

LAKE TAHOE, Nevada — NBC’s Dylan Dreyer and Carson Daly have traded city skyscrapers for the fairways as they compete in the 2025 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament. The duo confirmed their participation on the July 10 episode of the Today show while calling in live from Lake Tahoe, where the tournament is held.

“We’ve got 90 total golfers, 88 of them better than the both of us, probably,” said Daly, adding, “But it’s just about fun. What a great way to kick off summer here. This is a top 100 golf course.” Dreyer, reminiscing on her experience from last year, shared her previous ranking of 89th place. “I just want to be the role model to people out there who love a hobby but aren’t necessarily good at it,” she quipped.

Dreyer teased some of her fellow competitors, mentioning well-known athletes and celebrities who are participating, while Daly humorously mentioned seeing another golfer’s family at the pool. Daly also mentioned that Dreyer would be performing “Love Shack” by The B-52’s at the tournament’s karaoke event that night.

Though both hosts have missed episodes of Today, they continue to be supported by correspondent Kaylee Hartung and other contributors stepping in during their absence. Dreyer shared glimpses of her preparations and the tournament highlights on her Instagram, capturing memorable moments from the event.

The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament showcases prominent sports figures and Hollywood stars, with all proceeds going to support local and national charities. This year’s tournament commenced on July 10 and will air live on Peacock and NBC throughout the weekend.