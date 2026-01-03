Entertainment
Today’s Wordle Answer: Clues and Solutions Revealed
NEW YORK, NY — The popular word game Wordle continues to captivate players as it enters 2026. Originally launched in 2021, Wordle remains a free and engaging puzzle, offering players six tries each day to guess a five-letter word.
For today, January 3, 2026, the answer to Wordle puzzle number 1659 is ‘SITAR.’ Past answers include ‘PROOF,’ which was revealed yesterday. The answer for today is a noun referring to a large, long-necked Indian lute that is played with a wire pick.
Wordle players often seek hints to solve the daily puzzle. For January 3, players can note that the word ‘SITAR’ begins with the letter ‘S,’ contains two vowels, and has no repeating letters. This adds a layer of challenge that keeps the game engaging daily.
If you feel stuck, you can try using words with plenty of vowels as your starting guesses. Strong candidates include ‘Salet,’ ‘Rance,’ ‘Alter,’ or ‘Crate,’ which can help you narrow down the possibilities efficiently.
The game’s popularity has spawned several similar word games, offering fans a variety of wordplay experiences. As players continue to engage with Wordle and its alternatives, the thrill of daily word challenges remains a favorite pastime.
With each answer, Wordle enthusiasts look forward to the next day’s puzzle, eager to test their word skills. Check back tomorrow for more hints and answers!
Recent Posts
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Explores New Gamora’s Journey
- Saints to Face Falcons in Season Finale Showdown
- New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in January 2026
- Must-Watch Films Streaming This Weekend: January 2026 Guide
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status