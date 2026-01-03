Today’s Wordle Answer: Clues and Solutions Revealed

NEW YORK, NY — The popular word game Wordle continues to captivate players as it enters 2026. Originally launched in 2021, Wordle remains a free and engaging puzzle, offering players six tries each day to guess a five-letter word.

For today, January 3, 2026, the answer to Wordle puzzle number 1659 is ‘SITAR.’ Past answers include ‘PROOF,’ which was revealed yesterday. The answer for today is a noun referring to a large, long-necked Indian lute that is played with a wire pick.

Wordle players often seek hints to solve the daily puzzle. For January 3, players can note that the word ‘SITAR’ begins with the letter ‘S,’ contains two vowels, and has no repeating letters. This adds a layer of challenge that keeps the game engaging daily.

If you feel stuck, you can try using words with plenty of vowels as your starting guesses. Strong candidates include ‘Salet,’ ‘Rance,’ ‘Alter,’ or ‘Crate,’ which can help you narrow down the possibilities efficiently.

The game’s popularity has spawned several similar word games, offering fans a variety of wordplay experiences. As players continue to engage with Wordle and its alternatives, the thrill of daily word challenges remains a favorite pastime.

With each answer, Wordle enthusiasts look forward to the next day’s puzzle, eager to test their word skills. Check back tomorrow for more hints and answers!