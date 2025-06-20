Entertainment
Today’s Wordle Answer: Hints and Strategies for Players
NEW YORK, NY — If you’re a fan of Wordle, you’re in luck! Each day presents new challenges for players looking to guess the five-letter word within six tries. Today’s word starts with the letter ‘T’ and is related to color.
Originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, Wordle quickly grew into a global phenomenon, with millions of players logging in daily. The game challenges players to guess a word while using clues provided after each guess.
Today, several hints can help you solve the puzzle. The word contains three vowels and has no repeating letters, making it a unique challenge. If you’re struggling, consider using a starting word that includes common consonants such as S, T, R, or N, along with at least two different vowels.
The answer to Wordle today, June 20, is ‘TAUPE,’ a brown-gray color often used in fashion and décor. The term derives from the French word for ‘mole’, reflecting the color of the animal’s fur.
Players can access a version of Wordle through the New York Times, but it requires a subscription. Despite any changes, many enthusiasts still enjoy the game and share their results with friends via social media.
If you find Wordle too easy, consider turning on Hard Mode, which enforces the use of highlighted letters in future guesses, or explore various variations of Wordle-themed games available online.
