Today’s Wordle Answer and Hints for August 18, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — Wordle players around the globe eagerly tackled today’s word puzzle. On August 18, 2025, the five-letter word to guess was “ISSUE.” This common yet versatile term often refers to a subject, topic, or edition of a publication.

The game, which challenges users to discover a hidden word in six tries, provides feedback for each guess, keeping players engaged. Many start with strategic words like “SLATE” or “SMITE” to maximize their chances of success. On this day, players noted that the answer contained a double letter, which added to the challenge.

As players strategized, one contributor shared, “Comic books have them. So do people with problems.” This hint encouraged players to think critically about their guesses. Wordle’s allure lies in these daily puzzles, which feature the same answers worldwide, fostering a sense of community among players.

For those who might have struggled, the game allows revisiting previous answers while avoiding repeats, making it an exciting daily challenge. The game’s creator, Josh Wardle, first introduced it in 2021, sparking a global sensation that remains immensely popular.

As players eagerly anticipated the reveal of today’s answer, it became a common point of joy and frustration across social media. The simple, engaging format ensures that Wordle continues to entertain and unite puzzle-solvers everywhere.

The answer, “ISSUE,” encapsulates various meanings, from offspring to topics in discussions, making it a fitting choice for a group eager to learn and connect through a fun, daily word game.