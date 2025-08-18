Entertainment
Today’s Wordle Answer and Hints for August 18, 2025
NEW YORK, NY — Wordle players around the globe eagerly tackled today’s word puzzle. On August 18, 2025, the five-letter word to guess was “ISSUE.” This common yet versatile term often refers to a subject, topic, or edition of a publication.
The game, which challenges users to discover a hidden word in six tries, provides feedback for each guess, keeping players engaged. Many start with strategic words like “SLATE” or “SMITE” to maximize their chances of success. On this day, players noted that the answer contained a double letter, which added to the challenge.
As players strategized, one contributor shared, “Comic books have them. So do people with problems.” This hint encouraged players to think critically about their guesses. Wordle’s allure lies in these daily puzzles, which feature the same answers worldwide, fostering a sense of community among players.
For those who might have struggled, the game allows revisiting previous answers while avoiding repeats, making it an exciting daily challenge. The game’s creator, Josh Wardle, first introduced it in 2021, sparking a global sensation that remains immensely popular.
As players eagerly anticipated the reveal of today’s answer, it became a common point of joy and frustration across social media. The simple, engaging format ensures that Wordle continues to entertain and unite puzzle-solvers everywhere.
The answer, “ISSUE,” encapsulates various meanings, from offspring to topics in discussions, making it a fitting choice for a group eager to learn and connect through a fun, daily word game.
Recent Posts
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs
- The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins
- Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
- Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?
- Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw
- Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy
- CBS’ Elsbeth Casts Celebrity Guests Ahead of Season 3 Premiere