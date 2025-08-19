Today’s Wordle Answer Revealed: ‘Rowdy’ for August 19th

NEW YORK, NY — In today’s Wordle, players around the world guessed the five-letter word for August 19. The answer is ‘rowdy’, a term commonly used to describe something wild or chaotic.

Wordle is a daily puzzle game where players attempt to guess a hidden word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, feedback is given to indicate which letters are in the correct spot and which ones are not in the word at all.

For those playing today, initial hints mentioned that the word starts with an ‘R’, ends with a ‘Y’, contains one vowel, and has five unique letters. These clues led players to formulate guesses.

As players navigated their guesses, one player shared their strategy: using the word ‘crime’ as a starting point. This guess eliminated several potential options but ultimately led them to the correct answer in four tries.

The word ‘rowdy’ comes from 18th century American English, originally describing a “rough, disorderly person.” Over time, its meaning expanded to include a general sense of boisterousness.

If players struggled with today’s Wordle, tomorrow offers a new challenge. The daily excitement thanks to Wordle keeps enthusiasts coming back, eager to solve the puzzle before the day ends.

Those wishing to track their progress or share results can utilize Wordle’s built-in sharing functions, which allows players to show their success without spoiling the game for others.