Today’s Wordle Answer Revealed: August 28, 2025

San Francisco, CA — Wordle players received their daily puzzle on August 28, 2025, with the five-letter word answer being ‘SPLIT‘. The game’s creator, Josh Wardle, designed the puzzle to challenge players to guess the correct word in just six tries.

Today’s unique hints included that the word has no repeated letters and begins with ‘S’. It can describe a classic ice cream parlor dessert and also means to divide something into pieces.

If you were playing along and needed a few more clues, guessing the word ‘clips’ would have turned four letters yellow, indicating that they were in the correct answer but not in the right positions.

The Wordle word for August 27 was ‘TOWER‘, letting players build on their guesses from the day before. Wordle continues to draw a massive audience with its simple yet engaging format, allowing players to share their results while ensuring their friends do not see the answer directly.

For those looking to elevate their Wordle game, tips suggest starting with words that include common vowels and consonants while avoiding tricky letters like ‘Z’, ‘J’, and ‘Q’. With players excited about both hints and outcomes, interest in the daily puzzle is likely to remain strong.

Simply put, to ‘split’ something means to separate it into components, either in physical form or through categorization. This word captures the essence of the game: simple yet complex.