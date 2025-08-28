Entertainment
Today’s Wordle Answer Revealed: August 28, 2025
San Francisco, CA — Wordle players received their daily puzzle on August 28, 2025, with the five-letter word answer being ‘SPLIT‘. The game’s creator, Josh Wardle, designed the puzzle to challenge players to guess the correct word in just six tries.
Today’s unique hints included that the word has no repeated letters and begins with ‘S’. It can describe a classic ice cream parlor dessert and also means to divide something into pieces.
If you were playing along and needed a few more clues, guessing the word ‘clips’ would have turned four letters yellow, indicating that they were in the correct answer but not in the right positions.
The Wordle word for August 27 was ‘TOWER‘, letting players build on their guesses from the day before. Wordle continues to draw a massive audience with its simple yet engaging format, allowing players to share their results while ensuring their friends do not see the answer directly.
For those looking to elevate their Wordle game, tips suggest starting with words that include common vowels and consonants while avoiding tricky letters like ‘Z’, ‘J’, and ‘Q’. With players excited about both hints and outcomes, interest in the daily puzzle is likely to remain strong.
Simply put, to ‘split’ something means to separate it into components, either in physical form or through categorization. This word captures the essence of the game: simple yet complex.
Recent Posts
- Beloved Radio Host Gary Burbank Dies at 84 After Illness
- Sloane Stephens Launches Haircare Collection with Doc & Glo
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown