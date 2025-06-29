Entertainment
Today’s Wordle Answer Revealed: Playful Hints for June 29th
NEW YORK, NY — If you’re looking for today’s Wordle answer, you’re in the right place. On June 29th, players worldwide attempted to guess the five-letter word that has captivated audiences since its inception.
The game, originally created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, gained immense popularity, leading to thousands of players participating each day. Fans have even developed spin-offs and variations of the classic game, adding to the excitement.
Today’s Wordle hints suggested that the answer features a double letter, and many players looked for a strategic approach to uncover the word. One common tip is to start with a word that includes two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N, which can help nearby guesses.
The word for today starts with ‘W’ and indeed has a double letter: T. After several guesses, one player reported success with the word “WITTY.” This word, which means clever or quick-witted, has roots in Old English and reflects a long history of evolving definitions related to knowledge and intelligence.
Today’s Wordle has left players eager to share their experiences as well as their methods. The community remains engaged in discussions about strategies on social media, highlighting the collaborative nature of Wordle.
Wordle was once freely accessible to all but has since been integrated into the New York Times repertoire, now requiring a subscription for access. As players continue to enjoy the daily puzzle challenge, a new Wordle awaits tomorrow.
Let us know how you fared with today’s challenge, and get ready for more exciting words in the future!
