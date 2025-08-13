Today’s Wordle #1515 Reveals the Secret Five-Letter Word

NEW YORK, NY — Gamers around the world are gearing up for Wordle #1515, which challenges players to guess a hidden five-letter word. Today’s puzzle, which will be solved on August 12, 2025, brings both excitement and strategy as fans dive into the daily word challenge.

The objective of Wordle is simple: players have six attempts to guess the correct word. Each guess provides feedback, highlighting letters that are in the correct position (green), in the word but in the wrong position (yellow), and letters that are not in the word at all (gray). With the right strategy, players can increase their chances of guessing the word successfully.

The clue for today’s game is “Drifter,” hinting at the word’s meaning. Additionally, players have been advised that this Wordle features more consonants than vowels. Recent trends show that players have developed diverse strategies for tackling the puzzles, often using tips from forums and guides.

Many fans engaged with Wordle often play against friends or the Wordle Bot, comparing their scores and strategies afterwards. Today, the first guess was revealed to be SPITE, which filtered down the options significantly. Eventually, players were left with two potential words before settling on the correct answer: NOMAD.

The word ‘nomad’ has roots in Latin and Greek, originally referring to pastoral people who moved to find grazing grounds for their animals. This rich linguistic background adds another layer of interest to the puzzle.

Tomorrow’s Wordle will present its own challenges and clues as the fun continues with the daily puzzles. Keep guessing, and good luck!