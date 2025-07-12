Entertainment
Today’s Wordle Solution Revealed: EXILE
NEW YORK, NY — Wordle fans eagerly awaited the answer to today’s challenge as they engaged with the popular word puzzle game. Originally created by engineer Josh Wardle, this online game has grown into a global phenomenon, drawing thousands of players every day.
Today’s Wordle, identified as number 1484, features the word ‘EXILE.’ The game includes hints to assist fans in uncovering the word, including the clues that it starts and ends with the letter ‘E’ and relates to the concept of banishment.
Strategic advice for guessing includes using a word with multiple vowels and common consonants such as S, T, or R. Wordle has spawned various adaptations, including music identification games and competitive versions.
Initially available free to everyone, Wordle’s access changed when it was acquired by the New York Times. The game is now restricted to NYT Games subscribers, making its daily challenges even more sought after.
Many players express excitement and slight frustration as they navigate the daily puzzles, with some noticing an increase in difficulty recently. However, they can seek additional challenges with variations like Wordle Battle Royale.
The solution for today’s challenge, ‘EXILE,’ reminds players of the game’s origins rooted in the Latin term for banishment. As the game wraps up for the day, fans look forward to tomorrow’s new word and more engaging hints from the community.
