Todd Chrisley Shares Emotional Stories from First Night in Prison

NEW YORK, NY — Todd Chrisley opened up about his first night in prison during a recent interview, revealing he cried himself to sleep when the reality of his situation hit him. In a special aired on ABC News’ “The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup,” the reality star shared his feelings about being incarcerated and the emotional toll it took on him.

Chrisley, 57, said he felt anger towards God on that first night behind bars. “When the lights went out, I cried myself to sleep and I said, ‘God, why are you allowing this?'” he recounted during his interview with host Juju Chang. He emphasized how one doesn’t fully appreciate their freedom until it is taken away.

His wife, Julie Chrisley, 52, who also served time, reflected on what she missed most during her imprisonment. “I missed birthdays and holidays and graduations and things I can never get back,” she said. Both Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and fraud.

Last month, Todd was released from FPC Pensacola in Florida after serving a little over two years of his 12-year sentence, while Julie was released from FMC Lexington in Kentucky after serving seven years. The couple was pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

During the interview, Todd expressed the deep impact his incarceration had on him. “You don’t realize how much your freedom means to you until you don’t have it. If it didn’t change you, then you’re not human,” he stated. Julie echoed his sentiments about wanting to focus on their future and their family.

Now free, Todd and Julie have expressed a desire to advocate for prison reform. “I have a dear friend in there who’s 77 years old. Unless God intervenes, she’s going to die in there,” Julie shared. “There are so many young women with crazy sentences who’ve never been in trouble before. I’m not walking away from this. That’s a pledge I’ve made to them and myself.” The couple also announced their plans to return to reality television.

“We’re coming back to television,” Todd declared. He aims to document their journey as they build a new hotel business and return home to South Carolina. This new project will reportedly cover their experiences, challenges, and plans moving forward after their tumultuous past.