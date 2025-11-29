Todd and Julie Chrisley Reunite with Family for Holidays After Prison Release

Nashville, TN – Todd and Julie Chrisley are celebrating the holidays with their family for the first time in two years after being released from federal prison. The couple, known for their reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to prison in 2022 for federal bank fraud and tax evasion, but were pardoned in May 2025 and reunited with their children.

During a joint interview with Fox News Digital, Todd, 56, expressed their joy. “The thing that matters the most is us being together again,” he said, highlighting Julie’s enthusiasm for holiday decorating. Julie, 52, echoed his sentiments, saying, “Christmas is a hard time when you’re not with your family, and so it’s just a blessing that we’re together.”

The Chrisleys, married since 1996, have three children: Savannah, 28, Chase, 29, and Grayson, 19. Todd also has two children, Lindsie, 36, and Kyle, 34, from a previous marriage. Last year, Savannah shared her challenges of celebrating the holidays without her parents and fought against their incarceration.

After receiving the pardons, Savannah described how President Trump personally called her to deliver the good news. “I was relieved,” she said, recounting the thrilling moment when she learned about her parents’ release. Todd praised Trump, saying, “He was very kind and I extended my gratitude to him.”

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Chrisley family is embracing their traditions. “You have to have turkey and dressing, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes,” Julie listed as part of their planned feast. The family intends to continue their usual holiday practices, emphasizing the importance of celebrating together after their time apart.

Looking ahead, Todd and Julie are planning to eventually relocate to Charleston, South Carolina, after temporarily moving to Texas for filming. “We want to build our forever compound in Charleston,” Todd said, envisioning a future filled with family gatherings.

Julie added that she and Todd have grown as parents during their time away and are proud of how their children adapted. “They were forced to grow up while we were gone,” she noted. As they prepare for the holiday season, the Chrisley family is focused on being together and cherishing the moments they have missed.