Todd Monken Emerges as Candidate for Michigan Football Coach

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Todd Monken has reportedly become a candidate for the head coaching position at the University of Michigan. According to a report from FootballScoop‘s John Brice on Wednesday, the school’s administration has begun to evaluate Monken for the vacant role.

Michigan is expected to have discussions with Monken this week as they seek to fill the coaching position left open. Monken has significant experience in both college and professional football, previously working with various teams before his tenure at Georgia.

He joined the University of Georgia as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in 2020. Over three seasons under head coach Kirby Smart, Monken helped lead the Bulldogs to national championships in both 2021 and 2022. Notably, Georgia defeated Michigan 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinals during the 2021 season.

In early 2023, Monken took on the role of offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. He is recognized for his offensive expertise at the college level, and he has also worked on John Harbaugh’s staff, which aligns with Michigan’s coaching strategy.

Michigan has previously hired assistants from Harbaugh’s Baltimore staff, notably Mike Macdonald in 2021 and Jesse Minter in 2022, both of whom contributed to the Wolverines’ national title victory in 2023.

Reports suggest that Michigan is also interested in Jeff Brohm, head coach of Louisville, who recently commented after his team’s bowl game that he is satisfied with his current job and does not wish to discuss other opportunities.