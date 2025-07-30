World
Tokyo Governor Proposes UN Office Move Amid Global Leadership Shift
Tokyo, Japan — As the United States shows signs of stepping back from its role in global leadership, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has proposed shifting some United Nations operations to the Japanese capital.
Koike returned to Japan on Sunday after an official visit to the United States, where she spoke at the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies in Washington. There, she emphasized Tokyo’s growing significance on the international stage.
During her trip, Koike met with policy experts at the Hudson Institute, focusing on Tokyo’s ambition to become a sustainable metropolis. She believes these efforts position the city well for global leadership.
On Thursday, Koike met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for 15 minutes at the organization’s New York headquarters. Following the meeting, she suggested that the UN should consider relocating more offices to cities outside traditional centers, including Tokyo.
“Tokyo would like to provide various types of support [to the UN],” Koike told reporters. She highlighted advantages in Tokyo, such as public safety and the current economic benefit of a weak yen.
While Guterres acknowledged that his office had received various offers of cooperation from different countries and regions, he did not comment specifically on Japan’s proposal or whether it would be further explored.
Recent Posts
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next