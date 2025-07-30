Tokyo Governor Proposes UN Office Move Amid Global Leadership Shift

Tokyo, Japan — As the United States shows signs of stepping back from its role in global leadership, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has proposed shifting some United Nations operations to the Japanese capital.

Koike returned to Japan on Sunday after an official visit to the United States, where she spoke at the Johns Hopkins School of International Studies in Washington. There, she emphasized Tokyo’s growing significance on the international stage.

During her trip, Koike met with policy experts at the Hudson Institute, focusing on Tokyo’s ambition to become a sustainable metropolis. She believes these efforts position the city well for global leadership.

On Thursday, Koike met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for 15 minutes at the organization’s New York headquarters. Following the meeting, she suggested that the UN should consider relocating more offices to cities outside traditional centers, including Tokyo.

“Tokyo would like to provide various types of support [to the UN],” Koike told reporters. She highlighted advantages in Tokyo, such as public safety and the current economic benefit of a weak yen.

While Guterres acknowledged that his office had received various offers of cooperation from different countries and regions, he did not comment specifically on Japan’s proposal or whether it would be further explored.