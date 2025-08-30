Toledo City Council to Vote on Settlement After Son’s Tragic Death

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo City Council will vote on September 9 to approve a $300,000 settlement for the family of Travon Weaver, a 26-year-old man who died after EMS crews chose not to transport him to the hospital despite him feeling a seizure coming on.

Weaver’s mother, Serena Allen, filed a lawsuit against Toledo Fire and Rescue, alleging negligence by the paramedics involved during the emergency response in January 2023. The council’s decision comes after a lengthy investigation into the case.

According to Allen, she called 911 when her son, who suffered from epilepsy and diabetes, sensed a seizure was imminent. Emergency crews arrived promptly, but instead of taking Weaver to the hospital, they opted to leave after assessing him.

While on the phone with emergency personnel, Allen reported that she anticipated her son would be transported to the hospital. She became frustrated when she argued with the EMS team to take Weaver for further care.

After the crews departed, Allen spoke with her son around 2 a.m. Following this, Travon’s brother visited him at home and tragically found him dead.

Lieutenant Monty Griffin, part of the response unit, communicated with Allen on the day of the incident. His records revealed that he informed her the family could take Weaver to the ER if they chose to do so. Griffin noted that Allen made arrangements for transport, but due to miscommunication, it did not happen.

An investigation into the crew’s actions resulted in disciplinary measures for Griffin, which included a one-day suspension and a written reprimand for not properly documenting assessment findings. The investigation concluded that the decision to leave Weaver at home was neglectful.

Reflecting on her loss, Allen described her son as artistic and adventurous. “I can’t stop thinking about what could have been if they had just taken him,” she told a local news outlet last year. “It’s hard to process.”