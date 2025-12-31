Toledo Rockets Set to Face Western Michigan Broncos in MAC Opener

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo Rockets men’s basketball team will kick off its Mid-American Conference (MAC) season against the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday, December 30, at 6:30 p.m. at Savage Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN.

The Rockets enter the game with a 6-6 record while the Broncos stand at 6-7 after a recent 88-71 loss to Buffalo in their conference opener. Toledo is looking to build on their last performance, a dominant 100-67 win over Lourdes University, where they shot an impressive 58.3% from the field.

Senior Kyler Vanderjagt led the Rockets against Lourdes, scoring 20 points with 8-of-11 shooting. Leroy Blyden Jr. shined with a career-high eight assists and 17 points, while several others contributed by reaching double-digit scores. Toledo’s offense has been notable, especially their assist-to-turnover ratio, which allows them to maintain a steady offensive flow.

As the Rockets prepare for Western Michigan, they will rely on their powerful backcourt featuring Blyden, who averages 14.2 points per game alongside Wilson with 17.2 ppg. The Rockets are also strong in rebounding, with Craig averaging 7.6 boards each game.

Jalen Griffith leads the Broncos, scoring 16.0 points per game, while Jayden Brewer adds to their offense with 13.5 ppg and a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per game. Despite their struggles on the road, the Broncos have a solid record at home which they will aim to enhance.

This matchup marks the second consecutive year the Rockets and Broncos have faced each other in the MAC opener. Toledo has enjoyed past success against Western Michigan, winning the last 14 encounters, and they will look to extend that streak come game time.

Tonight’s game will be critical for both teams as they aim to establish momentum early in the conference season. The Rockets are 21-10 in MAC openers at home historically, and they hope to capitalize on playing at Savage Arena.

Fans can tune into the action on the Rocket Radio Network, with play-by-play broadcast by Mark Beier and analysis from Jay Lehman.