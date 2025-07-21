Toluca Faces América in Campeón de Campeones Clash

CARSON, California — Liga MX champions Toluca and Club América are set to clash on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Dignity Health Sports Park. This match, part of the Campeón de Campeones, pits the two champions against each other for a chance to earn the coveted title.

Both teams have been in strong form, with Toluca coming off two consecutive wins to start the season, including a notable 4-2 victory against Santos Laguna. América is eager to rebound after their previous finals defeat against Toluca, where they lost 2-0.

América coach Andre Jardine expressed confidence in his team, despite facing injuries to key players such as Henry Martin and Álvaro Fidalgo. “Every game has a story, and we need our fans’ support,” Jardine stated. “This team has reached multiple finals for a reason – our journey continues.”

Meanwhile, Toluca’s Antonio Mohamed is optimistic after a historic win over Santos. “It’s a different game at a neutral ground. We must improve our accuracy in defense,” he noted. Mohamed’s squad features players in good condition, like Marcel Ruiz and Alexis Vega, both crucial in recent wins.

Players to watch include América’s Bryan Rodríguez, who scored twice in their last match, and Toluca’s Heitor, who has scored multiple goals. With both teams seeking glory, fans can expect an intense, high-stakes showdown.

The match will kick off at 8:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on TUDN USA. This event marks the ninth consecutive year the park hosts this Liga MX showcase, reinforcing its title as the U.S. capital of Mexican football.