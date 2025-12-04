Toluca Faces Critical Semifinals Without Star Player Alexis Vega

Toluca, Mexico – Toluca will enter the semifinals of the Apertura 2025 tournament without key player Alexis Vega. The team has faced internal turmoil after separating its physiotherapists due to mishandled injury management.

Vega, who plays a critical role in Toluca’s offense, was injured during a match against Pachuca on October 26. He initially suffered a thigh strain but later aggravated his injury, leading to a new problem with his left patellar tendon during recent practices. As a result, he will not travel to Monterrey for the first leg match against Rayados.

Sources close to the club reported frustrations regarding Vega’s recovery process. These frustrations prompted the management and coaching staff to take drastic actions against the physiotherapy team responsible for his rehabilitation. The decision signals a serious concern about the club’s medical protocols as they prepare for pivotal matches.

While it is not entirely ruled out that Vega could return for the second leg at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, the prospects appear slim due to the nature of his injury and the limited time available for recovery. The team seeks to defend its title as Liga MX champions and finished the regular season as leaders, making this situation all the more critical.

The club has openly expressed their frustration, especially considering the lengthy break between the regular season and playoffs, which had raised hopes for Vega’s return. They now face uncertainty as they approach this crucial phase, questioning if their star player can make it back in time for the contest that could secure a spot in the finals.