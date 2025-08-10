Toluca Pursues Jorge Sánchez Amid Cruz Azul Contract Negotiations

Mexico City, Mexico – Toluca is in discussions with Cruz Azul regarding the transfer of Jorge Sánchez, the right-back who joined Cruz Azul last year after a brief stint in Europe. Managing director of the Diablos Rojos, Antonio Mohamed, has expressed a strong interest in Sánchez’s services.

ESPN confirmed that Cruz Azul is open to negotiations but only if Toluca meets their financial demands. Sánchez, 27, has a contract with Cruz Azul until the summer of 2027 and is currently valued at approximately 2.5 million euros by Transfermarkt. However, sources suggest his market value could rise to over 4 million euros, especially considering he was part of the Mexican national team in recent years.

If the discussions progress, Cruz Azul may rely on Ignacio Rivero to fill the right-back position while assessing if another addition is necessary. Sánchez made his return to Mexico after leaving Ajax, where he struggled to gain consistent playing time.

In other news, the goalkeeper for Cruz Azul, Kevin Mier, has faced scrutiny for recent mistakes, leading to discussions about his performance. While he regained some confidence by managing to secure a win in the last match of the Leagues Cup, he has been under constant observation due to prior blunders.

Mier, who was once a top choice for the Colombian national team, may risk losing his spot if his current form does not improve before the upcoming FIFA international window. Despite his coach’s continued support, concerns about his performance linger within the club.

As negotiations for Sánchez continue, Cruz Azul aims to ensure they do not lose a valuable asset without receiving adequate compensation.