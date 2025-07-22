Tom Aspinall Discusses Alex Pereira’s Weight Gain and Future Fight Prospects

LAS VEGAS, NV — UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira‘s significant weight gain, which has led to discussions about a possible move to the heavyweight division. Aspinall made his comments during an interview with former heavyweight fighter Stefan Struve.

Pereira, the former UFC light heavyweight and middleweight champion, recently weighed in at 110.25 kilograms (243.05 pounds), a figure that aligns him closer to heavyweight contenders. As both fighters await news about their next bouts, the speculation is growing about Pereira’s future in the octagon.

Aspinall expressed respect for Pereira’s social media strategy, saying, “The guy and his team know what they’re doing on social media. They know how to make headlines, which is good.” He also noted that it’s common for larger light heavyweights to weigh between 240 and 250 pounds, suggesting Pereira’s recent gain might not signal an immediate jump to heavyweight.

Despite the buzz around Pereira, Aspinall confirmed he has a fight lined up but did not reveal his opponent, creating excitement among fans. Aspinall stated, “Any fight is interesting to me. I don’t need much to be enticed into a fight with somebody. I’m the easiest guy. Just tell me who I’m fighting, and I’m in.”

Meanwhile, Pereira is reportedly focused on securing a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev, hinting that he may still have ambitions in the light heavyweight division.

The potential for a matchup between Aspinall and Pereira is tantalizing for mixed martial arts fans, especially given both fighters’ competitive spirits and ambition. As the heavyweight division evolves, the interest around Pereira’s next move and Aspinall’s upcoming fight creates an exciting atmosphere for the sport.