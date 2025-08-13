Entertainment
Tom Blyth Stars in Intense Historical Drama ‘Plainclothes’
Syracuse, NY – Tom Blyth, the breakout star known for his compelling roles, is set to lead in the film ‘Plainclothes,’ directed by Carmen Emmi. The film, which explores a challenging moment in history, features Blyth as Lucas, an undercover officer facing difficult moral choices in the 1990s.
The narrative unfolds during a New Year’s Eve party at Lucas’s mother’s home where he unintentionally loses a private letter. This leads him to reflect on his past experiences as an undercover officer, where he seduced and arrested men in a mall bathroom. Things take a turn when he meets Andrew, played by Russell Tovey. Their connection quickly deepens, forcing Lucas to grapple with his duties as a police officer and his growing feelings for Andrew.
The film’s logline reveals a tension-filled journey. “As police pressure mounts to deliver arrests, Lucas finds himself torn between duty and desire, leading to a climactic moment on New Year’s Eve,” the statement reads. The trailer is filled with gripping visuals and an anxiety-inducing score that sets a serious tone.
Emmi described his approach to the film during its promotional activities. “I want to leave the audience with a feeling of hope,” he said. “So many stories end in tragedy, but I aimed for ours to symbolize hope for anyone holding on to a secret.” The film schedules its theatrical release for September 19.
Recent Posts
- Preston School Board Cuts Spanish Program, Increases Pre-K Costs
- Bullish Global Prices IPO at $37, Valuing Company at $5.4 Billion
- Mayor Bowser Faces New Challenges Amid Trump’s Federal Intervention
- Trump Family Plans New Crypto Treasury Company with $1.5 Billion Goal
- Liverpool Sets Sights on Parma Defender Giovanni Leoni Amid Milan Interest
- Baltimore Weather: Thunderstorms Expected August 13
- Real Madrid Opposes La Liga Match in Miami, Calls for FIFA Action
- Tennessee Vols Prepare for New Era Without Star Running Back
- Spirit Airlines Warns It May Not Survive Another Year
- Christopher Waller Emerges as Top Candidate for Fed Chair
- Flash Floods Hit Raleigh and Surrounding Areas, Causing Damage
- Record High Heat Sweeps Across Both Coasts
- Glacial Outburst Threatens Record Flooding in Juneau, Alaska
- Lottery Jackpots Surge as No Winners Take Home Prizes
- CME Group Lithium Futures Reach Record Trading Volume in 2025
- New NYT Strands Game Highlights Hitchcock Films in Puzzle
- Wordle #1515 Answer Revealed: NOMAD for August 12, 2025
- New York’s Budget Gap Mirrors Great Recession Challenges
- 63-Year-Old Woman and Two Dogs Found Dead After Deerfield Fire
- NOAA Seeks Bids for New Space Weather Operations Contract