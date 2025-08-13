Tom Blyth Stars in Intense Historical Drama ‘Plainclothes’

Syracuse, NY – Tom Blyth, the breakout star known for his compelling roles, is set to lead in the film ‘Plainclothes,’ directed by Carmen Emmi. The film, which explores a challenging moment in history, features Blyth as Lucas, an undercover officer facing difficult moral choices in the 1990s.

The narrative unfolds during a New Year’s Eve party at Lucas’s mother’s home where he unintentionally loses a private letter. This leads him to reflect on his past experiences as an undercover officer, where he seduced and arrested men in a mall bathroom. Things take a turn when he meets Andrew, played by Russell Tovey. Their connection quickly deepens, forcing Lucas to grapple with his duties as a police officer and his growing feelings for Andrew.

The film’s logline reveals a tension-filled journey. “As police pressure mounts to deliver arrests, Lucas finds himself torn between duty and desire, leading to a climactic moment on New Year’s Eve,” the statement reads. The trailer is filled with gripping visuals and an anxiety-inducing score that sets a serious tone.

Emmi described his approach to the film during its promotional activities. “I want to leave the audience with a feeling of hope,” he said. “So many stories end in tragedy, but I aimed for ours to symbolize hope for anyone holding on to a secret.” The film schedules its theatrical release for September 19.