Sports
Tom Brady’s Broadcasting Team Set for NFL Season Opening
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tom Brady will kick off his second year as a broadcaster in the nation’s capital. Fox Sports announced that Brady and the top NFL broadcasting team, including Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi, will call the New York Giants versus Washington Commanders game on September 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The matchup marks the beginning of the regular season, and the following week, the team will head to Kansas City for a rematch of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chiefs. While no official schedule has been released for Week 3, sources indicate that Brady’s crew may call the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.
Fox Sports has asked the NFL for a more diverse selection of teams during prime time slots, particularly in the popular 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday timeframe. This change comes after years of focusing primarily on the Cowboys during that slot.
Mike Mulvihill, Fox Sports’ head of insights and analytics, shared earlier this year that the network would prefer to showcase a variety of teams. ‘I think CBS has had success moving their first doubleheader to Week 2, so we requested to shift off Week 1,’ Mulvihill said. ‘Single-header works fine, and we’re returning with a special game between Philadelphia and Kansas City.’
The Super Bowl rematch is poised to attract significant viewership, especially given that last year’s Super Bowl game received an unprecedented average audience of 127.7 million viewers, surpassing the previous record of 123.7 million.
As Brady embarks on his second year with Fox, he aims to overcome the challenges he faced during his initial season, hoping to showcase his growth and expertise in analyzing NFL games.
