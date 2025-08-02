Tom Brady Eyes Rookie Talent at Raiders Training Camp

Las Vegas, NV – Tom Brady, the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, attended the team’s training camp practice on Friday and showed great interest in rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton and quarterback Cam Miller.

During the session, Brady engaged in a lengthy conversation with Thornton, a fourth-round draft pick from Tennessee. According to reports, he was impressed by the 6-foot-5 receiver’s performance. ‘We couldn’t shoot all of Tom Brady’s interactions at Raiders camp, but a longer conversation I saw him have was with WR Dont’e Thornton,’ said reporter Dharya Sharma.

Thornton has stood out at camp and is making a case for significant playing time in the Raiders’ offense. In college, he had a standout season in 2024 with the Volunteers, recording 26 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns, after previously playing for Oregon.

Brady’s endorsement could be crucial for Thornton’s early involvement, as the Raiders look to strengthen their receiving lineup alongside Jakobi Meyers. With his combination of speed and height, Thornton is seen as a potential big-play and red zone threat.

Brady was also spotted talking with rookie quarterback Cam Miller, who was drafted in the sixth round. Miller, a two-time FCS champion from North Dakota State, threw for 33 touchdowns and only four interceptions last season, along with impressive rushing stats.

Although Brady did not have a direct role in drafting Miller, he was supportive of the decision. Raiders general manager John Spytek noted, ‘He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion.’ Miller is expected to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Geno Smith and Aidan O'Connell.

As the training camp progresses, both Thornton and Miller’s performance may solidify their positions ahead of the regular season.