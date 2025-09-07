Tom Brady’s Impact on Raiders Grows as Season Kicks Off

Las Vegas, Nevada — Tom Brady is downplaying his role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, but his influence is evident as the 2025 NFL season begins.

During Super Bowl LVIII, Brady, serving as a Fox analyst, referred to his ownership stake as a “long-term, behind-the-scenes” position. Four months later, he reiterated that key figures like owner Mark Davis, general manager John Spytek, and head coach Pete Carroll are leading daily operations.

“Well, I’m just a limited partner, so Mark’s the boss,” Brady stated. “I think we trust them to make the right decisions. I’m there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do.” Despite his insistence on being a passive participant, sources indicate his impact on the franchise is significant.

After the 2024 season, Brady played a critical role in the hiring process for new coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Carroll remarked on the collaboration, saying, “He’s been integrally involved. This is his opportunity to put his stamp on a franchise.”

Brady’s influence is not just in hiring; he has pushed for increased investment in football operations, which contributed to the acquisition of quarterback Geno Smith this offseason. Spytek commented on Brady’s involvement, saying, “I’d be some kind of idiot if I didn’t listen to what he thought about things.”

Davis, who sold 25.5 percent of the Raiders to Brady, admitted the need for help in the organization, stating, “I’m going to surround myself with people who do know those things.” He emphasized the team’s historical struggles under his ownership, where they made the playoffs only twice since 2011.

The connection between Brady and Davis goes back years, with Davis expressing interest in signing Brady when he was a free agent in 2019. Instead, Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “He was supposed to be here in 2020,” Davis said, recalling their early relationship.

Brady’s ownership journey began with a stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, leading to his current role with the Raiders. Davis believes Brady can help shift the organizational culture, stating, “I think we’ve got the infrastructure now in this organization to move into the future.”

As the Raiders prepare to face Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, in their season opener, the spotlight will be on how this partnership unfolds on and off the field. Carroll expressed optimism about Brady’s role, saying he aims to build a cooperative environment within the franchise.

Brady plans to maintain his ownership for life, indicating a long-term commitment to shaping the future of the Raiders.