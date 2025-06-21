Sports
Tom Brady Influences Raiders’ Decision to Skip Sam Darnold in Free Agency
RENTON, Wash. — Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, influenced the team’s decision not to pursue quarterback Sam Darnold during the recent NFL free agency period.
This offseason, the Raiders faced pressure to improve after a disappointing 4-13 season, where they cycled through multiple quarterbacks including Gardner Minshew II and Desmond Ridder. Many assumed the Raiders would target Darnold, who had a standout season with the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns in 2024. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record but faced criticism following poor performances in critical playoff games.
Michael Silver of The Athletic reported that Brady was not in favor of the Raiders trying to sign Darnold. The decision was significant given Brady’s considerable influence on team operations. Instead, the Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, a former Seahawks starter, just after free agency began.
“While some believed the Las Vegas Raiders would try to sign Darnold, minority owner Tom Brady was not in favor of that approach,” Silver wrote, citing an unnamed source familiar with the franchise’s discussions.
Smith, though older than Darnold at 34, has experience with new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, who previously coached him in Seattle. Smith signed a two-year extension with the Raiders, marking a commitment to stability at the quarterback position after years of turmoil.
Darnold eventually signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. His prior success appeared persuasive, yet Brady’s reservations about him were strong enough to impact the Raiders’ strategy, leading to Smith’s acquisition instead.
The organization hopes that Smith will provide the leadership and performance necessary to compete in a tough AFC West, while Brady’s influence will be closely scrutinized in the coming season.
