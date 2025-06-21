Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Keep Romance Under the Radar, Report Says

Los Angeles, CA — Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are reportedly rekindling their romance while prioritizing their privacy. The couple, initially linked in 2023 following Brady’s divorce, is believed to be trying to keep their connection low-key this time around.

According to a source, Brady, 47, and Shayk, 39, have agreed to limit public exposure and maintain an informal relationship. Their current arrangement is described as ‘no strings attached,’ allowing them to enjoy each other’s company without the tension of public scrutiny.

They reportedly meet discreetly, often in hotel rooms or at Brady’s property in Miami. The insider emphasized the importance of privacy for both, stating, ‘This suits Tom to keep this on the down low as well,’ highlighting Shayk’s inherently private nature.

Their decision to stay out of the spotlight stems from past experiences. The source noted, ‘In the past, the attention was an issue for them, and it pushed them to split up,’ suggesting that they are now more cautious in managing their relationship.

Despite the low profile, the couple is said to share a strong bond. ‘People think they’re a good match,’ the insider remarked, stressing that they do enjoy their time together. Though they remain discreet and casual, this mature approach reflects their focus on personal lives and commitments outside of the relationship.

Brady was previously married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, while Shayk has a daughter, Lea, with actor Bradley Cooper. Both are juggling their parenting duties alongside their careers as they navigate this renewed connection without the pressures of high-profile expectations.

As of now, both are reportedly prioritizing their independence while exploring their relationship in a more private manner, a strategy that appears to be working for them.