Tom Brady’s Lost Jerseys Rescued for Fanatics Fest Exhibit

NEW YORK — Fans at the Javits Center have a unique experience at the “Museum of Greatness” exhibit during Fanatics Fest, where they can see seven of Tom Brady’s game-worn jerseys, including his iconic Super Bowl LI jersey.

Just hours before the exhibit opened on Friday morning, however, the jerseys were missing. “Brady lost his Super Bowl jerseys!” exclaimed Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin during a live segment on ESPN’s First Take.

Rubin explained that Brady had misplaced the jerseys, likely due to a recent trip to Las Vegas, where he was at a party that also featured his Super Bowl rings. Realizing their importance to the exhibit, Rubin arranged for a plane to fly to Miami to retrieve them from Brady’s safe.

“There was no price too high to complete the exhibit,” Rubin said, emphasizing the jerseys’ significance. The museum holds an estimated $250 million worth of sports memorabilia and trading cards.

According to Rubin, “It’s the biggest exhibition of trading cards and memorabilia that’s ever been brought together.” The exhibit showcases items from sports legends like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Babe Ruth, as well as rising stars like Caitlin Clark and Paul Skenes.

Some items are on display for the first time, including collectibles from personal collections of athletes such as Kevin Durant and Logan Paul, who lent his prized 1998 Pokemon card worth $5 million.

“I think we have something for everyone, which is what Fanatics is all about,” said Nick Connolly, Fanatics’ vice president of collector relations. He highlighted the special experience for fans and collectors alike.

The exhibit prioritizes security, with more than 25 armed guards and constant surveillance to protect the valuable items on display. Museum visitors can still get close to the unique memorabilia.

Mike Mahan, CEO of Fanatics Collect, stated, “As a professional, I’m blown away by what this is and how it came together so quickly.” He added that the presentation of the items is befitting of their importance, creating an awe-inspiring environment for attendees.

This exhibit runs through the weekend, promising a thrilling experience for sports fans and collectors alike.