Tom Brady Reflects on Career Highlights in Kevin Hart Interview

BOSTON, Mass. — Tom Brady, the iconic former quarterback, appeared on the 100th episode of Kevin Hart‘s “Cold as Balls” show on the LOL Network. During the interview, which aired on YouTube, Brady talked about various topics while sitting in an ice bath, including his Super Bowl victories and his relationship with former coach Bill Belichick.

Brady discussed which of his seven Super Bowl wins was the toughest, likening the question to choosing between children. He ultimately chose the Patriots‘ Super Bowl XXXVI victory over the Rams as his most challenging win. “We were such an underdog; it was our second season and we were trying to build a foundation,” Brady shared.

On the other hand, he marked his last Super Bowl win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the “most rewarding.” “It was my only championship as a member of a team other than the Patriots,” he said, reflecting on his lengthy career.

Brady also shared a recent encounter with Belichick at an event in Las Vegas, highlighting their strong relationship. “I appreciated so much the way that he coached me,” he said. Brady praised future generations of quarterbacks, noting the balance of challenges and opportunities in the modern NFL.

Hart questioned Brady about his experience with “The Roast of Tom Brady,” which aired on Netflix. “The only thing that was hard for me is that I have kids, and it hurts their feelings,” Brady admitted. He acknowledged that while he enjoys humor, he learned to be more mindful of how it can affect his children.

Brady didn’t shy away from complimenting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a player who could carve out a historic legacy, as the game has evolved since he started in 2000. He pointed out the increased distractions and opportunities that current quarterbacks face.

As the interview wrapped up, Brady reflected on the importance of humor and laughter during tough times. “I do think laughter is the best form of medicine for all of us,” he concluded.