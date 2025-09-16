Tom Brady Returns to Field for Flag Football Tournament in Saudi Arabia

LAS VEGAS — Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is coming out of retirement once again, but this time for a flag football tournament. On Monday, Brady announced his partnership with Fanatics, Fox Sports, and OBB Media for The Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

The tournament, set for March 21, 2026, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will feature a round-robin format with three teams made up of current and former NFL players. Brady expressed his excitement, stating, “It felt like the perfect time for me to hit the field again and get my competitive juices flowing.”

Among the participants are notable players, including Rob Gronkowski and others yet to be announced from various sports and entertainment fields. Coaches for the teams include NFL figures Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan.

Flag football is set to make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028, and the NFL has previously voted to allow its players to participate. Brady highlighted the sport’s growing global reach, emphasizing, “I’ve always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages.”

This tournament will follow specific Olympic-style flag football regulations, featuring 5-on-5 games on a 50-yard field. Each game will consist of two 20-minute halves. All matches will be broadcast on FOX Sports and Tubi, Fox’s streaming service.

While Brady’s participation in the Olympics remains uncertain, he hinted at the potential for interest from football players. “I think there’s a lot of people gonna want to be involved in the Olympics, especially because football players have never had an opportunity to do that,” Brady remarked.

As anticipation builds, Brady looks forward to bringing home a trophy, saying, “I want to help continue the global movement and momentum that our game is having.” The tournament promises to showcase fierce competition and entertain fans around the world.