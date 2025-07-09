Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara Spark Summer Romance Rumors

ROME, Italy — Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara are reportedly enjoying a summer romance, according to sources. The retired NFL quarterback and the ‘Modern Family’ star were seen getting cozy on a luxury yacht last week.

Their budding relationship reportedly began on the Luminara superyacht, recently launched by the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The yacht hosted A-list guests, including Martha Stewart and Naomi Campbell, during a two-night cruise that departed from Rome.

At one of the yacht’s gala dinners, Brady, 47, and Vergara, who turns 53 on Thursday, were photographed sitting next to each other. A source disclosed, “He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner,” indicating that their intimate seating arrangement was intentional.

The pair continued to spend time together after the yacht trip, as sources confirmed. Vergara has been actively sharing snippets of her summer adventures on social media, posting glamorous pictures and fun videos, though she has not publicized any outings with Brady.

This relationship buzz comes on the heels of Brady’s rumored connection with Lauren Sanchez and follows his recent yacht outing with his daughter, Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. On the same trip, he was spotted enjoying the sun with celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson, celebrating film producer Mohammed Al Turki’s birthday.

The interest in this rumored connection suggests not only a carefree summer for both stars, but also a potential new chapter in their personal lives.