Sports
Tom Brady Sparks Curiosity with One Glove During Broadcast
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tom Brady drew significant attention on Sunday evening as he called the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. Fans noticed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion was wearing a black leather glove on his left hand while his right hand remained bare.
The unusual choice has sparked various theories on social media. The first time the broadcast featured Brady, he was holding a microphone in his right hand, leading some to speculate that going gloveless makes it easier to handle the mic.
As the game progressed, Brady donned a headset but was no longer holding the microphone. This has led to further theories related to his note-taking. It is suggested that he prefers writing without a glove, as broadcasters typically have numerous sheets of paper to review and mark up during a game.
Brady’s wardrobe choice was reminiscent of his playing days in Buffalo and added to the atmosphere as he returned to call the game. Dressed sharply in a black suit and turtleneck, he was also met with a familiar reception from Bills fans.
During the broadcast, play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt asked Brady about his reception from Bills Mafia. Brady responded candidly, saying, “Warm embrace. A lot of people with that one-finger salute they were giving me as I looked down from the press box.” Burkhardt humorously clarified, “Saying you’re number one,” referencing the gesture.
Brady, who holds an impressive 33-3 record against the Bills in his career, noted that he was joined at the game by former teammate Rob Gronkowski, who grew up just north of Buffalo. However, Gronkowski’s presence did not seem to change the rivalry’s atmosphere. As Brady observed, some rivalries simply transition from the field to the broadcast booth.
