Entertainment
Tom Brady Sparks Romance Rumors with Alix Earle After New Year’s Eve
St. Barths, Caribbean — Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, has been spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with social media influencer Alix Earle, sparking romance rumors. The pair, seen enjoying their time together videos obtained by various sources, appear cozy as they ring in 2026.
Brady, 48, who announced his split from wife Gisele Bündchen in 2022, has learned to navigate the world of public speculation about his personal life. In a previous statement, he reflected on the scrutiny, saying, “I just deal with it the best way I can.”
Alix Earle, 25, who has gained popularity for her “Get Ready With Me” videos, shared her own excitement for the holiday night in a TikTok post. “I’m foreseeing really good vibes for tonight,” she said, noting that they were staying on a boat before going to a land party featuring DJ Calvin Harris.
The influencer, who boasts over five million Instagram followers, recently ended a long-distance relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios. She shared her struggles about the breakup with fans, describing it as challenging due to the distance between them.
Brady’s social media activity has been cryptic since the New Year, featuring posts with thoughtful quotes about love and personal growth. Shortly after his New Year’s Eve celebration with Earle, he posted a statement that read, “A winner is a loser who tried one more time,” further fuelling speculation about his dating life.
As both Brady and Earle navigate their new relationship, they appear open to exploring where their connection may lead. Their recent public appearances suggest a budding romance, capturing the attention of fans online.
