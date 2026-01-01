Tom Brady Spotted With Influencer Alix Amid Love Rumors

St. Barths, France — Tom Brady was seen getting cozy with influencer Alix during New Year’s celebrations, sparking romance rumors. The Super Bowl champion and the 25-year-old influencer shared playful moments at a party that caught the attention of social media.

In video clips obtained by TMZ, Brady and Alix were enjoying music together when she leaned in to whisper in his ear while caressing his back. This affectionate gesture lasted a while, suggesting a strong connection between the pair.

Another clip shows Brady dancing energetically as Alix gave him a sultry over-the-shoulder glance, drawing the football star closer. Their chemistry was evident as they engaged in a deeply personal conversation, sitting closely and seemingly engrossed in each other.

Alix recently ended a two-year relationship and is hopeful about finding love again in 2026. Meanwhile, Tom Brady is reportedly navigating his own romantic situation. He has had an on-and-off relationship that appears to be currently off. His ex-wife Gisele Bündchen also moved on, remarrying and welcoming a baby boy earlier this year.

As rumors swirl about a potential romance between Brady and Alix, fans are eager to see what 2026 holds for both of them in their personal lives.