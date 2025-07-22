Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spotted Together in Menorca

MENORCA, Spain — Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen together again on a sailing trip in Menorca, igniting new speculation about their relationship. The two actors were photographed recently aboard a luxury yacht, appearing comfortable and relaxed in each other’s company.

The sighting comes after several months of public appearances together, starting with a dinner date on Valentine’s Day. Rumors have swirled since then about whether their connection is purely professional or if there’s something more romantic at play.

In February, Cruise, 63, and de Armas, 37, were spotted dining with their agents, which a source described as a friendly outing without romantic undertones. However, as they continued to be seen together, interest in their relationship blossomed.

During promotional events for her film, Ballerina, de Armas mentioned that she and Cruise were working on several projects together with directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie. She expressed excitement about their collaboration, further fueling rumors about their bond.

Photographs taken on June 30 show the duo on separate couches aboard the vessel, both dressed casually for the sunny outing. De Armas wore a sheer white dress and a hat, while Cruise donned a light blue sweater and navy shorts.

They reportedly spent time together with only the yacht crew present, suggesting a level of comfort often seen in romantic relationships. Insiders witnessed de Armas’s dog, Salsa, also joining the yacht adventure, indicating a personal connection between the two.

As speculation about their relationship continues, it remains unclear how deep their connection goes. With upcoming film collaborations on the horizon, both actors are expected to spend more time together in the near future.