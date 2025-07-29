Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spotted Together at Oasis Concert

London, England – Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen getting cozy at an Oasis concert on Saturday. The couple shared a moment as they enjoyed the band’s performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, caught on English producer DJ Goldie‘s Instagram video.

In the video, Cruise, 63, reached for de Armas’s hand while the two appeared to be in high spirits during the band’s iconic hits. They were spotted standing and smiling as concertgoers passed by, a sign of their rumored romance that continues to swirl in the media.

Cruise and de Armas, 37, were first linked in February when they shared a taxi after a dinner in London. At that time, an insider indicated their outing was for professional reasons, as they were discussing potential collaborations. However, since then, the two have been seen together on several romantic dates, including a helicopter ride and a lavish dinner in London’s Marylebone district in May.

Sources have said Cruise looks enchanted by de Armas, and she appears equally happy in his presence. “Tom looks enchanted by her,” an insider shared. “And she looks very happy with him.” In June, they dined at a private club in London, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Earlier this month, they enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway on a private boat in Spain. Despite their frequent public appearances together, neither has confirmed a romantic relationship. Their busy schedules include working together on the upcoming film ‘Deeper,’ described as an undersea supernatural thriller.

While Cruise has kept his personal life private, de Armas was previously linked to Cuban author Manuel Anido Cuesta before reportedly breaking things off in November 2024. Although some sources suggest their relationship is strictly professional, they have not shied away from displaying friendship and admiration for each other’s work.

As fans watch the duo’s evolving relationship, their chemistry at the concert showcased a potentially blossoming connection that continues to pique public interest.