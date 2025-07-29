Entertainment
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spotted Together at Oasis Concert
London, England – Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were seen getting cozy at an Oasis concert on Saturday. The couple shared a moment as they enjoyed the band’s performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, caught on English producer DJ Goldie‘s Instagram video.
In the video, Cruise, 63, reached for de Armas’s hand while the two appeared to be in high spirits during the band’s iconic hits. They were spotted standing and smiling as concertgoers passed by, a sign of their rumored romance that continues to swirl in the media.
Cruise and de Armas, 37, were first linked in February when they shared a taxi after a dinner in London. At that time, an insider indicated their outing was for professional reasons, as they were discussing potential collaborations. However, since then, the two have been seen together on several romantic dates, including a helicopter ride and a lavish dinner in London’s Marylebone district in May.
Sources have said Cruise looks enchanted by de Armas, and she appears equally happy in his presence. “Tom looks enchanted by her,” an insider shared. “And she looks very happy with him.” In June, they dined at a private club in London, further fueling speculation about their relationship.
Earlier this month, they enjoyed a sun-soaked getaway on a private boat in Spain. Despite their frequent public appearances together, neither has confirmed a romantic relationship. Their busy schedules include working together on the upcoming film ‘Deeper,’ described as an undersea supernatural thriller.
While Cruise has kept his personal life private, de Armas was previously linked to Cuban author Manuel Anido Cuesta before reportedly breaking things off in November 2024. Although some sources suggest their relationship is strictly professional, they have not shied away from displaying friendship and admiration for each other’s work.
As fans watch the duo’s evolving relationship, their chemistry at the concert showcased a potentially blossoming connection that continues to pique public interest.
Recent Posts
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota