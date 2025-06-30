Tom Cruise Celebrates ‘Days of Thunder’ 35th Anniversary with Special Tribute

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Tom Cruise celebrated the 35th anniversary of his NASCAR film, “Days of Thunder,” by sharing rare production photos on social media. The tribute comes as Cruise congratulated producer Jerry Bruckheimer for the recent release of the new Formula One film, which debuted on June 27.

In a heartfelt message, Cruise expressed his admiration for Bruckheimer’s work, saying, “I always love the fun and adrenaline of a racing film. Today marks two racing milestones for my friend Jerry Bruckheimer: the release of ‘F1‘ and the 35-year anniversary of our collaboration on ‘Days of Thunder.'”

The actor posted a selection of behind-the-scenes images from “Days of Thunder,” capturing the excitement of the film on set. Cruise’s nostalgia for the racing classic highlighted the film’s lasting impact on racing cinema.

During the premiere of the new Formula One movie, Cruise and actor Brad Pitt shared a playful moment discussing their past friendship. “He’s sweet,” Pitt said about Cruise, recalling their go-kart days from the 1990s. Pitt joked that Cruise often won their races.

Director Joseph Kosinski hinted at potential links between “Days of Thunder” and a future “F1” sequel, mentioning character Cole Trickle, played by Cruise. “We find out that he and [Brad Pitt’s] Sonny Hayes have a past,” Kosinski said, excitedly referencing the idea of a racing rivalry.

While the film industry evolves, Cruise remains dedicated to his career. He recently stated, “I will never stop making movies. I love just making movies,” indicating his passion for acting and filmmaking will continue for years to come.