Entertainment
Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Film Struggles in Theaters, Thrives Online
Los Angeles, CA – Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” which recently made the jump to streaming after a long theatrical run. Despite a high production budget, the film fell short of a return on investment, earning under $600 million worldwide.
The film, aggressively marketed as the quintessential Mission: Impossible installment, could not surpass its predecessors’ box office results. It struggled domestically, grossing less than $200 million, while internationally it crossed the $400 million mark. The previous installment earned around $571 million globally.
Now that it is available on digital platforms, reports indicate that the film is rebounding well. As of August 28, it captured the second position on iTunes and third on Vudu, suggesting strong interest from audiences who missed it in theaters.
Paramount‘s confidence in Cruise has been bolstered by the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which grossed over $1.5 billion in 2022, restoring interest in theatrical releases. Even so, the response to the latest two Mission: Impossible films has been more complicated.
Cruise’s portrayal of Ethan Hunt has been a staple since the mid-1990s, leading fans to wonder if this truly was his last Mission. Although no official announcement has been made regarding his retirement, the marketing suggested this could be his final outing.
With his upcoming return in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s film set for 2026, fans have at least one more chance to see him tackle impossible missions at home for now. “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” may not have met its theatrical expectations, but its digital performance highlights a shifting trend in how audiences consume film.
