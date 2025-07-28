Tom Cruise Spotted at Oasis Concert, Ends Longtime Feud

LONDON, England — Tom Cruise made a surprising appearance at an Oasis concert on July 25, 2025, at Wembley Stadium, signaling a thaw in the longstanding tension between the actor and the iconic British rock band fronted by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Attending Oasis’ first of five performances at the famous venue, Cruise was spotted by DJ Goldie, who shared a photo and video on social media showing the actor enjoying the show. In the photo, Cruise smiles widely, holding up a ‘hang loose’ sign, while he dances along to the music in the background of Goldie’s video.

The history between Cruise and Oasis includes pointed remarks from the Gallagher brothers. In a 2007 documentary, “Lord Don’t Slow Me Down,” Noel Gallagher referred to Cruise as “a little fucker” with a career devoid of good films. Liam Gallagher chimed in, declaring, “I hate Tom Cruise, bastard,” further highlighting the band’s disdain for the Hollywood star.

Despite these comments, the years seem to have smoothed over past animosities. Reports from a 2009 encounter in Berlin suggested that Cruise and Liam exchanged polite words after bumping into each other, with Cruise reminding Liam that he had once praised Cruise’s film “Cocktail.”

Oasis’ reunion tour kicked off earlier this month, marking their first live performance in 16 years. Following their London shows, they will perform in multiple locations across the U.K., Ireland, North America, Asia, and South America through November.

The Gallagher brothers, who had been at odds for years, announced their reunion last year, stating, “The guns have fallen silent.” With other celebrities like Dua Lipa also attending the concert, it’s clear that Cruise’s presence wasn’t the only highlight of the night.

As for Oasis fans, they have plenty of opportunities to see the band live, with upcoming performances slated in Edinburgh, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and several other countries.