Tom Green to Host 2025 CCMA Awards in Kelowna

TORONTO, ON (June 26, 2025) – The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) has announced that comedian and actor Tom Green will host the 2025 CCMA Awards. The event will be held live for the first time from Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, on Saturday, September 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Green expressed his excitement about the opportunity, stating, “I’m honoured to be hosting the CCMA Awards. Country music has always been a big part of my life growing up in Canada. I can’t wait to be part of this celebration and to bring a few surprises to the stage in Kelowna.”

The CCMA Awards will cap off Country Music Week 2025, which takes place from September 10 to September 13. The week is expected to attract fans, artists, and industry professionals to Kelowna, transforming the city into a hub for country music.

Amy Jeninga, the President of the CCMA, expressed enthusiasm about Green’s involvement. “We’re beyond excited to welcome Tom Green to host this year’s CCMA Awards,” she said. “His bold creativity and deep Canadian roots make him the perfect choice to lead a show that celebrates connection, community, and world-class entertainment.”

The ceremony will air exclusively on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. Viewers can also stream the awards the following day on Crave. Green is known for his irreverent humor and creativity, promising an unforgettable night for attendees and viewers alike.