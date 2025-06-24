Tom Hanks Embraces ‘America’s Dad’ Title After Latest Projects

LOS ANGELES, CA — Tom Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner, has officially been given the title “America’s Dad” by executive producer Mike Gunton. In an interview with Variety, Hanks expressed that this title comes naturally to him, especially considering the paternal roles he has taken on throughout his career.

Over the years, Hanks has portrayed many fatherly figures, from his role as Walt Disney in *Saving Mr. Banks* to a heroic captain in *Captain Phillips*. His time hosting *Saturday Night Live* has also showcased his knack for humor, providing plenty of dad jokes.

This year, Hanks lent his voice to a wildlife documentary series that aired in 11 parts. In this project, he narrated the stories of animals across two continents, bringing a fatherly gravitas to the narrative. While Hanks acknowledges that the title “America’s Dad” may reflect deeper issues about family dynamics in the country, he accepts it with pride.

Hanks stated, “Look, I have enthusiasms that are particular to me. I have a willingness to dominate every dinner table that I sit at. It’s one of my character defects that I’m working on.” He also emphasized the importance of offering wisdom, patience, and discipline, traits he associates with being a good dad.

Interestingly, Hanks shared that he would prefer to be called something else—a title he respects that would recognize a park ranger he once observed speaking at a campfire event. “I would love to be called something specific: The best park ranger they’ve ever heard,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, Hanks mentioned, “I’ve made a ton of movies, and four of them are pretty good, I think. I’m still amazed at how films come together.” He termed the process of filmmaking as a miracle, from the initial idea to the finished product seen on screen.